Landlord charged for illegally evicting tenants

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 4, 2020 8:00 am
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have charged a landlord for illegally evicting a family from their home last week. [Supplied Image]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have charged a landlord for illegally evicting a family from their home last week.

FCCC reiterates that unfair and oppressive conduct is illegal under section 76 of the FCCC Act.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says a complaint was lodged against the landlord in September regarding non-issuance of receipts, failure to keep records, and a threat of lock out.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham clarified that the landlord in question did not obtain a court order which is a legal requirement for eviction and illegally removed the tenant’s belongings from the premises

The Commission says an alleged assault also took place which has been referred to the Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and the Legal Aid Commission stepped in to assist the family by temporarily placing them in a hotel.

The FCCC CEO is urging landlords against acting unconscionably and to show compassion, especially during these hard times.

