Landfills are not a solution: Dr Reddy

Environment Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy reiterates that Fijians must manage waste materials in a bid to reduce waste volume being dumped at our landfills.

The Minister says the idea of dumping different types of waste at landfills across the country must be a thing of the past, as the government is advocating the need to reuse and recycle waste materials.

He is calling on Fijians to impose effective solutions to minimize the volume of waste produced per day.

“Our localized space is clean, we are okay. But the issue of polluting the environment is not a private thing to do. It cannot be dealt with by individuals only, it needs to be dealt with collectively.”

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the lesser waste dumped into our landfills, the more our economy will thrive.

“The question is about reducing first and then comes everything else. If you include lean processes into your manufacturing than reduces, then the rest of the other R’s will come into place – reusing, recycling.”

The Ministry earlier stated that they are looking at various waste remediation mediums as an alternative to address the stacking and space issue at the Naboro landfill.