Land Vetting Committee addresses lease backlogs

The new Land Development Vetting Committee has been tasked to process the backlog of lease applications currently with the i-Taukei Land Trust Board.

Speaking during I-taukei Affair’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this has resulted in the survey and approval of 900 leases around the country.

Bainimarama says an allocation was put aside from the Revised 2021/2022 budget to help support the committee.

“The committee has met twice to deal with the backlogs. This was never done before. The Land Development Vetting Committee – LVDC has provided an online platform that consists of all land survey process services right to the survey approvals. This has made the process much faster, from the five initial processes to two.”

Bainimarama says the new pathways will greatly benefit our economy in terms of its recovery efforts.

TLTB deals with i-Taukei land investments and provides services to 90 percent of the land in Fiji.

It services 49,406 land leases which generate income for landowners and a major contributor to the economy.