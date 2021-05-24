Home

Land returned to seven landowning units

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:13 pm

Minister for Lands, Jone Usamate says seven landowning units have acquired back their lands, which were once classified as freehold.

Usamate says this was made possible by the government’s “Land Buy Back Sheme,” which aims to assist landowners who have little or no cultivable agricultural land, to reclaim their ancestral land that has been alienated as freehold.

The Minister in giving his update, says the seven have fully paid their dues to the government.

These landowning units are two each from Cakaudrove and Tailevu while the rest are from Ovalau, Taveuni, and Nausori.

Usamate, however, says 17 landowning units are still in the repayment process.

He highlighted that at least two units managed to pay their dues during the COVID-19 crisis and the government has collected around two million dollars.

“It is significant to note that there has been a reversion of around 168.6187 acres of freehold lands to native resource owners between the years 2019 to 2021. We have successfully collated and recovered $2.318million out of the $4.574 million that was supposed to be collected from resource owners.”

Usamate says over the years, they have also noted that some landowning units defaulted on their payments.

He says the government, through the Land Bank, steeped in to lease out nine freeholds lands and once the money is collected from the lease, the land is then given back to the landowners.

Usamate concluded that the land buyback scheme will see the regularization of the 63 informal settlements.

