Land rehabilitation continues at Naibulu Bauxite Mine

Land rehabilitation at the Naibulu Bauxite Mine in Dreketi, Vanua Levu continues despite mining and export being put on hold.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate says it is encouraging to see that the company undertaking the mining works, Xinfa Aurum Exploration Fiji Limited has planted since they started mining operations.

Usamate says this is a good model where the rehabilitation of the land is being built in while the company is still operating.

At the Nawailevu Bauxite Mine, rehabilitation only started after mining works have been completed.

Usamate adds locals are being employed in the land rehabilitation programs and this is encouraging given the current state of affairs in the country.

After an area is mined, the topsoil which has been stockpiled to the side is put back and then pine is planted.

After the surface lease expires, land is returned to landowners.

To date, Xinfa Aurum Explorations has planted 270,000 pine tree seedlings as part of its land rehabilitation programs.