Land owning units consulted on biodiversity parks

Land Owning Units have been consulted on the planned establishment of biodiversity parks at 50 sites across the country.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says officers will visit several communities informing village heads about the program and its benefits.

In Parliament today, SODELPA MP Inosi Kuridrani questioned if proper processes were followed to create these parks.

“Whether there has been any study done to determine the opportunity costs and level of economic return on the said land against other potential economic activities, to ensure that this is the best option for the Land Owning Units. And if so – were the Land Owning Units consulted and how can you access those reports.”

Dr Reddy says the first biodiversity park was established at Kalokolevu Village just outside Lami earlier this month, adding that all processes were followed.

“We just don’t enter someone’s property and start development there. Since we launched the first sight outside Lami and when it went into the media -people have started calling us. Members of the communities, interior villages asked if they could offer their space.”

He clarified that the establishment of parks is to address the threat to our biodiversity.