Land Minister labels Opposition leader weak

The Lands Minister has today called Opposition Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka as a weak leader.

He says he should have removed MP Niko Nawaikula from parliament when he made racial statements about appointment of Open Merit Recruitment System.

Earlier in the week, Nawaikula had claimed that the government is using the Open Merit Recruitment System as a means to remove indigenous Fijians from top governing positions.

Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar says that claims by Nawaikula is totally wrong and warranted action by the Opposition Leader.

“A stronger leader which the Honorable Opposition Leader does not seem to be would have removed Honorable Nawaikula for his comment from the parliament. If a member from this side of the house made the statement my leader will not hesitate to removed him from the parliament immediately because it has caused racial discrimination. It has caused racial profiling of our civil service.“

Sudhakar says Nawaikula should issue an apology to all civil servants.