Land lease processes need to be transparent

The best utilization of the state land will be one of the major focuses of the newly appointed Lands Minister.

Minister Jone Usamate says the Ministry of Lands has a crucial role to play in ensuring that all land processes are undertaken in a more transparent way.

Usamate says he was briefed on the challenges faced by the Ministry such as land lease processes, land disputes, payments, and other issues that needs addressing.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m still in the phase of learning more about the things that are happening here so I can see that there needs to be a closer working with other ministries to make sure that we can optimize the use of the state land for the benefit of the country and also get rid of some of the challenges faced in the past.”

Usamate says he also plans to meet with relevant stakeholders and discuss the way forward for the ministry.

The newly appointed Lands Minister will be visiting the Ministry’s officers stationed in the Western Division today.