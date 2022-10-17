Land lease in demand for agriculture and housing

Agriculture and residential purposes have been the major lease type that are currently in demand.

This is according to Itaukei Lands Trust Board Chief Executive Tevita Kuruvakadua who says this has been noted during and post covid.

As many were laid off from their jobs, Kuruvakadua says they had received interests from people who needed land for housing, subsistence and commercial farming.

“There were lot of our citizens who were laid off, a lot of itaukei who use to work in hotels in towns they started moving back to their villages and also people from other provinces who wanted to lease in other provinces. So we facilitated that with the land stock that was with us.”

According to the TLTB CEO, close to 100 million dollars in lease payments are issued to landowners in a year.

With the new system and online market of land lease, Kuruvakadaua says this payment figure is expected to increase with more land availability.

“We use to issue lease money on an annual basis to landowners out of our normal existing portfolio to the tune of 90 million to 100 million dollars in a year but hopefully with this model it will really supplement our business and add more lease income to the landowners. We are looking at over 120 million or so for a start.”

The TLTB CEO adds that it will also improve their engagement with landowners and good governance in how they will promote transparent discussions with the landowners.