Land issue delays road work

Land ownership issues at Korosomo outside Seaqaqa are delaying the construction of a new 800 meter realigned road beside the slip area.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says some more landowners have interfered and all the works have been stopped.

FBC News understands, FRA had approached the Mataqali Nacoqe at Korosomo last week to seek permission for construction and this was granted.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says they are now working with the Macuata Provincial Office to resolve the issue.

“There are a few more landowners have come and say that is their land. So, we want to demarcate the land properly and get all the landowners who say that is their land and can go through the Roko Tui and get this thing sorted out.”

Prasad adds, they hope to re-commence work today.

The new re-aligned road is located 50 to 70 meters from the current slip area.