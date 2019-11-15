Home

Land disputes top Legal Aid cases

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 12, 2020 6:01 am

The most common issues the Legal Aid Commission is asked to resolve are land disputes, domestic problems and child custody battles.

Director, Shahin Ali says the Commission has resolved hundreds of cases of land disputes that arise from boundaries not being properly marked or families fighting over land left by a deceased person.

Ali says during the Legal Aid Commission roadshows these issues are looked at and resolved accordingly, adding that people are encouraged  to draw up a will at the same time.

“Will is a very important document. We’ve realized that there are members of the public or family members who fight over property when there is now will. It is disheartening to see families breaking apart or fighting amongst themselves just for a piece of land for example. So we encourage people to get a will done so you know exactly who you want to give your property or estate to. So over the years, during the roadshows we’ve been able to do hundreds of wills for people for free.”

More than 20,000 cases currently before the courts are being handled by the Legal Aid Commission.

Ali says the Commission continues to empower socially and economically challenged people who need access to legal representation.

More than 26,000 people have been provided with legal advice by the Commission during its annual roadshows which, for 2020 will begin this Friday in Savusavu.

 

