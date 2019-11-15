Land dispute becoming prevalent due to COVID-19

More land disputes have emerged recently as a result of more and more people moving back to villages due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they’ve recognized that the trend of migration back to the villages places a strain on community resources.

He adds many homes are becoming more crowded than usual.

The Prime Minister says this issue should be resolved, as quickly and compassionately as possible.

He says Fiji is blessed with vast tracks of arable land from which people can look to grow food to sustain livelihoods.

Bainimarama reiterated the need for Fijians to work together during these tough times to ensure we rise above the pandemic.