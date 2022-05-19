Land development shows promise

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Eight out of the 10 approved iTaukei land development projects are currently being conducted in the Western Division.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is an indication that Fijians in the West are utilizing this program that will not only benefit them but also help grow the economy.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also ensuring to help safeguard these landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have actually gone ahead to value the lots so you know exactly how much you have to sell the lots for because sometimes people may come along, they may say look, I’ll off you a million dollars and they take land that’s worth more than $3 million. So the government is also providing a holding hand to ensure that you sell for the right price.”

These projects include the Wairebetia subdivision that has 17 residential lots and cost over $1.5m, Saweni development, which has 34 residential lots to the tune of $2m, Vuda 1 that has 8 residential lots at a cost of $600,000.

Yadua has 13 residential lots that are priced at $2.7m, Vuda 2 has 15 residential lots that cost $600,000, Tavua development of 34 residential lots, three commercial lots and a civic area all costing around $2.7m together with the Viseisei sub division of 45 residential and an open space.