Land deposited in land bank is safe

Landowners will not lose out on their land if they deposit it to the land bank.

This was confirmed by Lands Minister Jone Usamate who says there has always been controversy and misconception about the land bank since it was introduced.

Usamate says the control is always in the hands of the landowners.

“If the 60 percent threshold is not met the process stops there and will go no further. Control, therefore, is securely in the hands of the landowners. In addition, once the landowners have given consent, the Prime Minister then designates the land before it finally goes into the Land Bank.”

Usamate says the lease issued under the Land Use Act should not be more than 99 years and this is being misinterpreted by other political parties.

The Ministry conducted 57 awareness and 30 visitations to the landowners to clear out the misunderstandings regarding the Land Bank in the last financial year.