Lami village benefits from equal share of land lease

Lami village Turaganikoro - Kolinio Nakarawa.

Lami Village Headman, Kolinio Nakarawa says the equal distribution of land lease money has brought positive changes.

For 11-years now, the government has been paying out equal shares of lease monies to all landowners, and one of the beneficiaries have been the mataqali o Nasevou which owns the land stretching across Lami Town.

Nakarawa himself has been able to build a new home, while and his two sons have bought a car each – all thanks to the equal distribution of lease money.

“Through this money, we have been able to take care of our duties to our families, our land and the church and developments within the village, which has really uplifted our lives.”

People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka was asked about whether his party would continue with this system.

He avoided a direct answer saying if he forms government, the issue will be put to the people.

Land issues continue to be a main topic of discussion in the lead-up to the general election.

To date, ninety one percent of land in Fiji is owned by the iTaukei.