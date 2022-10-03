Lami police investigate stoning incident

Lami Police are investigating a case where a bus conveying students, parents, and guardians of a Suva school returning from Nadi was stoned on a Saturday night.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says Police had received information of the alleged incident at Kalokolevu whereby a fire call was conducted and officers residing at the Lami Police Barracks were then deployed to the scene.

The officers were successful in gathering information regarding the involvement of two youths aged 15 and 17 years old who were brought to the Lami Police Station for questioning.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan says the two were released as investigations continue.