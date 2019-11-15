Lami family in shock after stabbing incident

A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after an alleged stabbing incident at their home in Nadonumai, Lami this morning.

Police say the suspect who was a teenager, later is believed to have killed himself, also injured two other members of the child’s family.

The intruder is alleged to have entered the home around 3am with the intention of committing a burglary.

Victim Maria Naqelevuki says they are counting their lucky stars after the incident which has left their community in shock.

“I woke up from baby crying and when I woke up the boy was already over me. I didn’t know that baby was already hurt. So when I woke up I tried to push him away. I think that’s the time he slashed my head and I was shouting. That’s when my husband woke up and jumped over to start hitting the boy. I ran for the switch and when I on the light then I saw the knife, that’s when I started yelling that he got a knife.”

She says her two-year-old granddaughter who received stab wounds to her neck will undergo operation soon.

“She’s got a slash on the side of her neck. The doctor said they going to operate to look for the nerves that were damaged. They will try and fix the nerves. We’re still in shock. Very appalling.”

Naqelevuki’s daughter, 15-year-old Agnes says she woke up to the screams of her mother.

“I was sleeping and I heard my mother was shouting and I ran down. I came and saw my father was punching the boy. I took his hand, the one that was holding the knife – then I started to punch him and after that, we grabbed him and took him outside here and punched him again. I was scared too. But I had to protect my family too.”

As the police investigation continues, the family says they have never experienced anything as such.

Police say the suspect who fled the scene was later found dead. It is believed that he took his own life.