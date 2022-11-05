Lagilagi refund applicants receive scam calls

Fijians who had applied for refunds under the Lagilagi Housing Refund Scheme have been cautioned about scam callers who volunteer to assist in obtaining refunds as soon as possible.

Permanent Secretary, Sanjeeva Perera says they have received information that some recipients have received such calls.

Perera says the matter will be referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

The Ministry is also stressing that all eligible applicants who applied under this program have been fully refunded as of October 1st.

The applicants who did not meet the criteria have also been notified of the decision with reasons; however, some were not reachable on the contact details that were provided.

The Ministry is urging the public, especially recipients, to avoid engaging in any third-party dealings as this could lead to further financial losses.