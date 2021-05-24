Home

News

Lagalaga Sanatan Primary School achieves milestone

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 30, 2022 5:50 am

Lagalaga Sanatan Primary School has become the first school in the country to provide an ablution block for each classroom.

School Manager Josefa Kaisaqani says they wanted to ensure the safety of their students given the existing ablution block is quite a walk from the classrooms.

Kaisaqani says the idea to provide an ablution block per classroom was initiated in 2018 and through a school carnival in 2020, they managed to raise $11,000 to fund the project.

Article continues after advertisement

He says project work includes a small walkway that attaches the classroom to the ablution blocks and separate toilets for boys and girls.

Already, four classrooms have their own ablution blocks and two more are currently being constructed.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says she is impressed with the concept and applauded the school committee for their vision in ensuring the safety of students in schools.

Kumar says she looks forward to the day when all schools in the country can also adopt the same concept.

Lagalasa Sanatan Primary School is located in the upper Macuata region and is attended by children from Lagalaga, Kurukuru and Nubu villages in the district of Nadogo.

