News

Lack of supervision blamed for child abuse

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 7, 2020 4:35 pm
There was an increase in child cases during the lockdown in comparison to the same period in 2019, according to statistics from the National Database.

Save the Children Chief Executive Shairana Ali says child neglect, physical abuse and sexual abuse rose drastically while schools were closed.

“When children were at home they were not in schools we noticed that there were more children coming into health facilities with injuries and this was because they were left unsupervised.”

122 cases were reported in February, 97 in March and 90 in April.

More than half of the victims were girls and Ali says that family problems within the household also put children at risk of abuse and violence.

Of the cases reported between February and April this year, child neglect stood at 95, physical abuse at 75 with 37 reports of sexual abuse.

Most victims were between 16 and 17 years old.

