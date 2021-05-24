Lack of specialized lawyers in Fiji

There is a lack of specialization in the legal profession in Fiji, especially those in private firms.

Speaking at the closing of the 23rd Attorney General’s Conference, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted says there are now enough spheres of law being developed in Fiji where people can actually specialize.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are many opportunities, but lawyers are sticking to the traditional areas of the law.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Fiji is becoming a sophisticated society and with digital age specialization is necessary.

“What it will appear to me is that most of the lawyers in private practice seem to be fighting for the same crumbs and you missing out on the cream. I have said this repeatedly and I hope people do take it up, because there is opportunity in specialization.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds if the lawyers read the Climate Change Act – from a purely commercial perspective, there is an opportunity for you to make money from it.

“There is now going to be trading of carbon. It’s got proprietary rights. We’ve talked about leases, tenants’ rights, etc, but there is proprietary rights in carbon trading. How many of you have pre-positioned yourself in this place.”

The Attorney General says the lawyers may want to specialize in more than one area, but there is still a need to develop that expertise.