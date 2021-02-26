Lack of provisions in National Building Code a challenge for NFA

The lack of provisions in the National Building Code to allow the National Fire Authority to enforce fire safety in residential homes is a challenge.

Speaking at the National Building Designers Association workshop, Divisional Fire Officer Taniela Mafi, says 95 percent of residential fires can be addressed if stricter policies are in place.

Mafi highlighted that business fires are less when compared to residential home fires.

Article continues after advertisement

“We rely on the National Building Code for all the construction that we are doing in Fiji and the issue that I’m raising here is that we don’t have enough provisions to allow NFA to enforce those fire safety aspect to residential that is a concern for NFA.”

Mafi says many of these incidences occur in squatter settlements where the National Building Code is never followed.

“They are not following the gap in two buildings, you see some of the structures they have in squatter settlements and some of the buildings that are being rented out. They don’t care about safety, they just build anyhow, whether it’s one metre or 0.5 metre close to each other, they don’t care.”

The National Fire Authority is working closely with the construction sector to ensure that buildings follow all relevant fire safety requirements.