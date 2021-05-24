Lack of police escorts in court

There were no police officers present in court this morning to escort accused persons to the courtroom.

High Court Judge Salesi Temo had to stand down cases that were to be called in his court after a lawyer informed the court that her client was at the cellblock but not in the courtroom.

Justice Temo then instructed the court clerk to bring the police supervising officer to court.

The court was later told that the supervising officer had taken sick leave and no police officers were present at the cellblock to escort the remandees up to the courtroom.

Justice Temo says it is necessary for accused persons to be present in court when their cases are called.

The high court judge says taxpayers of this country are paying for escorting officers to do their job and also for the courtroom to operate.

Justice Temo says Fiji is already full of debt and if this type of laziness is condoned, the country will suffer.

He will now call all the cases listed before him from 2.15 pm.