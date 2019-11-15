Lack of juvenile facilities a concern for Police

The limited number of juvenile facilities has been a long-standing issue that the Fiji Police Force has been trying to address.

Acting Deputy Commissioner, Itendra Nair highlighted this during his presentation to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence this morning.

Nair says the current facilities were built 50 years ago and they are unable to cater for the number of juveniles taken in for questioning.

He says various strategies have been implemented to ensure juvenile facilities are separate from those occupied by adults.

“The new police stations which are coming up for us, the three under construction now which is at Nadi, Lautoka and Nakasi we are certainly are having juvenile facilities and detention facilities for our juvenile offenders and young person. So that’s one of them, Sir.”

Nair adds the Force is capitalizing on capacity building among its officers to ensure they better deal with juveniles who may be facing psychological related issues.

Nair is calling on the public to help address certain criminal activities that are prevalent in our society.

He stressed that we need to protect our children from any form of abuse or criminal activity.