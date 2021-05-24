Home

News

Lack of data a challenge for WEBC

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 12:40 pm
There is a great need for data and statistics to be documented.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council Chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki says this is one of the outcomes of the first-ever Women Invigorating the Nation Convention, which was hosted last month.

Nadakuitavuki says they are working with relevant stakeholders as there is a lack of data regarding women entrepreneurs.

“We do not have data available where we can just go and extract data. We are working with the stakeholders to actually help us get data so that once we have data, it acts as a baseline. So, once we have data, we can say we want to achieve 10 percent of that.”

Nadakuitavuki says for the past three weeks, fifty members have shown interest in joining the council.

She adds that 120 paid delegates attended the WIN Convention with the theme “pivoting to prosperity”.

The Chair says a reputable line-up of speakers and moderators were involved.

 

