Lack of consultations hinders chiefly installation process: Qaranivalu

A lack of consultations at the village level is one of the factors that prolongs the installation of traditional leaders or chiefly titles in the Lomaiviti Province.

Provincial Council Chair, Joji Qaranivalu, says elders in the community must reach a consensus, and he believes that this process will take some time considering the process and traditional protocols associated with it.

There are 503 traditional positions in the province, of which 341 are vacant, and this hinders development and progress in Lomaiviti.

Article continues after advertisement

Qaranivalu maintains that traditional leadership is something that cannot be gazetted but must be agreed upon by the clan and vanua, which is a concern in today’s traditional leadership arena.

“The most important thing is that once you become a leader, one must understand that you become the leader of the people. You are one of them, not outside the box. I think that is what took it so long, because in reality, we will have to wait for them and there is no other way to do it.”

While opening the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said he is concerned with vacant Vanua leadership roles.

“There are 503 traditional positions in your province. Of these, 341 are vacant, and that is over 50 percent. Remember the old maxim, when the Vanua is stable, development will not be an issue.”

Bainimarama says those individuals who have not been confirmed by the iTaukei Lands Commission in leadership positions have little or no mandate to speak for their vanua.

“Government will not allow the leadership void in the vanua to be exploited by any self-serving group. Fill in the vacant positions. Do it for your people, do it for your vanua, do it for Fiji.”

iTaukei Affairs Board Deputy Chief Executive, Josefa Toganivalu, told FBC News that they will work closely with the iTaukei Affairs Ministry to consult the vanua and assist with the traditional leadership installation process in all the 14 provinces.