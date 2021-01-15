Lack of child protection during TC Yasa a concern

Child neglect cases were recorded in the Northern Division at the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa last month.

Mental Health Specialist Prem Singh says they visited over 210 communities in the last three weeks providing counseling and psychological support.

Singh adds this issue needs serious attention as children are vulnerable to various social problems.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are communities where there is lack of supervision for children. So why I’m highlighting this as a child-protection related issue because they do not monitor their children. There is a high risk that abuse can take place.”

Singh says many children opened up to share their experiences, and a majority were traumatized.

“Also child protection includes areas such as neglect and also the provision of proper nutrition for the children. That is where we are identifying at-risk children in the communities.”

Counselors will re-visit affected areas to gauge the status of children who have been identified as needing long-term counseling support.