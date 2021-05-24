Lack of adherence to COVID safe measures a concern

Lack of adherence to COVID safe measures in gatherings throughout the country is a growing concern.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says non-adherence to masking in indoor public spaces and gatherings in sheds or tents that result in a lot of people sitting close to each other has become an issue.

Doctor Fong says they ask that all gatherings, including family gatherings during the festive period, observe the COVID safe measures and as such are restricted in numbers and are done in spaces where good distancing and ventilation can be maintained.

He says the use of fans to ventilate these gatherings, anyone who attends the gathering who does not feel well refrain from attending, and masking up wisely, are all messages that need people to adhere to.

Dr Fong says they continue to promote COVID safe behavior in their messages and use legal measures they have in their hands for enforcement.

The MOH teams continue to work with businesses and schools to foster COVID safe measures to become an automatic habit.