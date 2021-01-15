Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Last minute back to school shopping continues

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 17, 2021 2:31 pm

With one day remaining for the new school term, some parents were seen doing their last minute shopping today.

Many parents who have faced financial difficulties due to COVID-19 say they have shopped around during the week in search of affordable prices especially school sandals.

Parent Tadio Vulaga from Lami says in these difficult times, people are going for reasonable but quality shoes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I prefer this shop it lasts long, they have a warranty for the shoes plus the price is suited for everyone since everyone is facing this difficult time of COVID – 19 so this price is affordable to everyone.”

Another Parent Sera Raqoyawa buying school gear might be a struggle for many parents this year.

“This is the best place to come and do the shopping because it’s a very nice place and the best prices I found out.”

Many families have cut down on their expenses to cater to their children’s school needs.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.