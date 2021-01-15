Last minute back to school shopping continues

With one day remaining for the new school term, some parents were seen doing their last minute shopping today.

Many parents who have faced financial difficulties due to COVID-19 say they have shopped around during the week in search of affordable prices especially school sandals.

Parent Tadio Vulaga from Lami says in these difficult times, people are going for reasonable but quality shoes.

“I prefer this shop it lasts long, they have a warranty for the shoes plus the price is suited for everyone since everyone is facing this difficult time of COVID – 19 so this price is affordable to everyone.”

Another Parent Sera Raqoyawa buying school gear might be a struggle for many parents this year.

“This is the best place to come and do the shopping because it’s a very nice place and the best prices I found out.”

Many families have cut down on their expenses to cater to their children’s school needs.