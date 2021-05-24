Home

Labour shortage continues to be a hindrance

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 4:20 pm
The textile, clothing, and footwear industries continue to face challenges in terms of manpower, especially the demand for highly skilled people.

Textile, Clothing and Footwear Council President, Mike Towler says Fiji is a small country, and if we have a diverse industry base, there will always be a shortage of manpower.

Towler adds that they have also been able to fill some gaps by securing the services of skilled individuals from overseas.

“The issue is that we do not have enough people. Like all countries around the world. Australia and New Zealand have a large labour shortage at the moment, and they are looking to the Pacific Islands to fill those labour shortages.”

Towler says another major challenge for the industry is the shipment of goods.

He adds that there is an emerging trading partner in Australia, but they do not have direct shipping services to Australia, which at times results in delays.

 

 

 

 

