Labour scheme a dream come true

Former taxi operator, Kelera Salaba says her long-term goal of building her parents a home will soon become a reality after being selected for the Pacific Labour Scheme in Australia.

The 26-year-old says being able to earn for her family while on seasonal employment in Australia means a lot as she is the youngest of three siblings and she wants to make her parents proud.

“It is a big opportunity for me to help my family, especially money-wise, and my long-term goal of building a home for my family, and I’m so proud that I have that chance after they called me with the good news two weeks ago.”

111 Fijians will fly to New South Wales tomorrow to work in the meat and agricultural industries.