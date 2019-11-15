Labour Ministry to address employee attitude problems

The Ministry of Employment will put together a policy to address employee attitude problems in workplaces.

Minister Parveen Kumar says throughout their Community Outreach and Talanoa Session this week, they have been receiving the same complaints from employers.

These include not turning up to work on time, failure to inform employers when not coming to work, abuse of leave, failure to formally hand in resignation when offered work elsewhere and failure to produce sick sheets.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says this results in low productivity and is also one of the main reasons workers and employers do not have a good relationship.

Kumar says employees and employers need to sit down and talk about such issues.

“This has been the complaint throughout our consultation, workers not attending work on time, without notification – they just stay back. I do agree, if you have 50 people employed by your company and you have a program for the whole week and 10 don’t turn up, the whole program will be affected. We all understand. So, these are some of the discussions we are having in all towns and cities with the business community that will definitely assist us to draw up some sort of policies.”

Kumar is in the Northern Division as part of his Ministry’s Community Outreach and Talanoa Session program.

He is scheduled to hold a talanoa session at the Labasa Market this morning and meet with the public in Savusavu later today.

This evening, he will meet with the business community in Savusavu.