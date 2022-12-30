Labour law to be urgently reviewed

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh has emphasized the urgency for the Labour Law review, which has been pending since 2015, and the need to strengthen workforce Productivity.

Deo made the statement during his official welcome by his Ministry earlier this week.

He assured staff of the removal of short-term contracts and the extension of the retirement age to 60 years.

The revitalizing of wages councils will also be addressed and workers engaged in the Labour Mobility Scheme to be enhanced.

The Minister mentioned that although the removal of contracts and the extension of the retirement age to 60 years will be in place, it is important that staff maintain their terms and conditions of employment, adhere to the civil service code of conduct and high staff performance is very important.

He also reassured that the new Government will work on key changes needed to be in place in its first 100 days of Governance.

He also highlighted the need to continue the national tripartite forum to maintain good relationships both locally and internationally and the effective administration of the Employment Relations Advisory Board and the National Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Board.