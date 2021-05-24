Labor reforms benefit workers and employers

The labor reforms implemented by the government have provided the right platform for fair labor standards for all workers and employers.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment, Viam Pillay says the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1996 have been crucial in ensuring labor standards are adhered to in all workplaces.

A robust labor standard process will ensure that we secure social justice for all Fijians and also provide a vibrant labor market. The best and level-playing field for the employers and workers to enter into negotiations and continue to bargain in good faith for the best possible outcomes in line with the spirit, legislations in all employment conditions.

Pillay says the constant inspections and formulation of workplace committees like the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Committee provides quality service delivery.

He says this would ensure workers and employers discuss issues that will improve their work conditions.