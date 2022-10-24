Labasa vendors celebrate Diwali

Labasa market vendors celebrating Diwali.

The Labasa Market was a sea of colours today with vendors turning up in sarees, kameez and bula shirts and their tables decorated as they celebrated Diwali while selling their produce.

Labasa Market Vendors Association Vice-President Waisea Makolau says they want to celebrate unity this Diwali.

Vendors were asked to dress up and decorate their stalls and the best stalls and best dressed Vendors would win prizes

Makolau says while they didn’t want to interrupt their businesses, they wanted to recognise and celebrate the vendors.

He says it was pleasing to see itaukei women dress in sarees and kameez and come together to join their Hindu colleagues in celebrating the Festival of Lights.

Vendor Amra Wati won the best-decorated stall and says the many Diya lights on her table depict the triumph of good over evil.

Her message this Diwali is to always have an open mind and heart to see the good in others.