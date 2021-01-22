Labasa Town remains closed as clean up continues

Businesses in Labasa Town remain closed today as owners start their clean up.

There is a lot of mud and silt deposited inside shops by the floodwaters.

The cleaning effort is being hampered by the unavailability of water.

Business owners are making their own arrangements to cart drums of water for the cleanup.

The Labasa Municipal Market remains closed today as well as the cleaning continues today.

All shops along Main Street Labasa and the Market were flooded from Saturday night into Sunday after the Labasa River burst its banks.