Labasa Town closed

Labasa Town and all its shops and businesses have closed down amidst the heavy rain and winds brought about by TC Tino.

Police have erected checkpoints at both ends of the town turning away vehicles going into the town.

No vehicles or members of the public are allowed into the town area.

Most businesses were forced to close down and send their workers home after bus services ceased operation at mid-day.

Others closed down due to fears of flooding as the downpour continues.

We will now join our reporter in the North Elenoa Turagaiviu, Elenoa what the latest. – Que