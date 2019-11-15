Labasa to better waste management with new compactor truck

Labasa Town Council will now be able to better manage waste following the procurement of a 9-tonne garbage compactor truck.

The truck was acquired through the provision of assistance worth $221,033 from the Japanese Government to the Labasa Town Council.

Handing over the truck to the Council this morning, Councellor and Deputy Chief of Mission for the Embassy of Japan in Fiji Tsuguyoshi Hada says the Government of Japan recognizes the extreme difficulties faced by LabasaTown Council in waste collection.

“With the provision of a new nine-tonne garbage compactor truck, I am confident that it will help address the difficulties faced by Labasa Town Council and assist waste collection and management.”

Labasa is the largest town in Vanua Levu with an estimated population of 11,000.

Hence, the Council has been facing a lot of difficulties in accommodating the waste disposal demand.

Recently, the Council had resorted to hiring two 5 tonne garbage compactor trucks and two non-specialized open trucks to ensure waste collection.