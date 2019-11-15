Labasa supermarkets, pharmacies run out of hand sanitizers

Despite assurances from the Health Ministry that Fijians don’t need hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 supermarkets and pharmacies in Labasa Town have run out of hand sanitizers.

According to a staff at RB Patel Supermarket, they sold out of hand sanitizers last week. They are now waiting for new stock this Friday.

At Countdown Supermarket, the last lot of 12 bottles were bought by a customer this morning.

Max Value Supermarket is waiting for new stock to arrive this Friday. They haven’t had hand sanitizers on their shelves since last week.

The only supermarket to have hand sanitizers – Shop and Save Supermarket is selling the last lot of bottles today. One customer yesterday bought $65 worth of hand sanitizers.

Northern Drug Pharmacy also ran out last week and has been turning away customers everyday, while awaiting re-supply.

Labasa Pharmacy and My Chemist are also waiting for replenishment as their main bulk-stores are also out of stock.

The two pharmacies didn’t receive any hand sanitizers in the last shipment from Suva. They add, the availability of hand sanitizers will all depend on their main suppliers.