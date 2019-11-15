Labasa runway materials sent for testing overseas

Fiji Airports is working with its contractor, Higgins to finalize a rectification program for the Labasa Airport runway.

Higgins is conducting materials testing in New Zealand due to performance issues and concerns associated with the runway sealing work.

Currently, Labasa Airport remains operational but is restricted to light aircraft category operations only.

Fiji Link and Northern Air are scheduling flights on their Twin Otter and Bandeirante aircraft.

Fiji Airports says the ATR 42 and ATR 72 which are much heavier, medium category aircraft remain operationally restricted at the present time.

It says the rectification process is essential and reiterates that the safety and wellbeing of passengers remains a priority.