Labasa runway limits operations

Fiji Airports is restricting the Labasa runway to light aircraft category operations until Tuesday.

This is due to weather challenges posed during the necessary and vital construction upgrades of the runway.

Fiji Airports says that medium category aircraft ATR 42 and ATR 72 have been restricted over this period.

Fiji Link has been flying its Twin Otter and Northern Air its Bandeirante aircraft to serve the public since Labasa Airport re-opened on Thursday.

Fiji Airports will continue to monitor the runway status this weekend before the resumption of normal operation on Tuesday.