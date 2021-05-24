Labasa residents to expect water disruption

Residents in the greater Labasa area can expect temporary water disruption from this evening.

Water Authority of Fiji technicians will be conducting necessary repair works to their Dogotuki main.

WAF says the purpose is to improve raw water production during this dry season.

The temporary disruption in their water supply will start from 8 pm tonight until further notice.

Affected areas include Nabekavu, Labasa Airport Rd, Nakama, Vakasigani, Solove, Wailevu, Bocalevu, Coqeloa, Vunivau, Soasoa, Cawaira, Vunika, Vuo, Malau, Basoga, Vatunibale, Vaturekuka, Bulileka, Low Cost, Urata, Boca, Dreketilailai and Boubale.

Customers in the affected areas are advised to store water to last them for at least 2 to 3 days.

Water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in case of an emergency by calling the WAF toll-free shortcode 1508.