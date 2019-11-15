Labasa residents raise issues with AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum together with officials from various agencies held community sessions with residents of Lagalaga, Kulukulu, Naikilikoso and Bocalevu, on the outskirts of Labasa.

Issues such as water, electricity, TLTB office in Labasa, farm and cane access roads and accessing assistance provided by the Government for farms and businesses were raised

Following discussions 2 weeks ago with the Lagalaga community, who had raised the issue of not having enough labour to harvest sugarcane, the Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service, Commander Francis Kean accompanied the A-G to meet with the community this week.

Commander Kean assured them that FCS will be able to assist from this season if need be and more extensively, as they do in the Western Division, from the next harvesting season.

In Lagalaga, Kulukulu and Naikilikoso, Water Authority of Fiji’s Chief Executive Officer, Barry Omundson, who accompanied the AG, heard first-hand the challenges these communities faced in accessing water.

Omundson highlighted the temporary measures that WAF will take to provide relief while working on longer term solutions.

Staff from Electricity Fiji Limited and the Department of Energy took note of how certain homes in these communities did not have electricity due to miscommunication and gave an undertaking to rectify the anomalies.