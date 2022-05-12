Labasa remembers girmityas

The people of Labasa have begun three-day Girmit Day celebrations with a reminder to recognise the struggles and immense contributions of the early girmitiyas.

Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima says the journey of the girmitiyas was one of great struggle, suffering and survival.

Rainima adds it was also a journey that rewrote the landscape of Fiji’s social and economic progress and the North is no exception.

“The legacy of girmitiyas lives on and we witness it here first hand in its grasp over the central business districts, schools, communities and settlements and literally everywhere.”

Saturday will mark 143 years since the first group of indentured labourers or girmitiyas arrived in Fiji from India.

Celebrations in Labasa will include oratory contests, dances, displays and re-enactments.