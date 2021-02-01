Labasa police officers vaccinated

252 police officers in Labasa have received their COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase.

Deputy DPC North SP, Luke Cerenasiga says they want to protect their officers who are frontline workers from contracting the virus.

Speaking to FBC News, SP Cerenasiga says most officers will soon be involved in securing our border when the Blue Lane initiative begins in Savusavu.

He adds it is important they get vaccinated.

He says officers in other districts and stations in Vanua Levu will also get vaccinated over the next few weeks.

SP Cerenasiga is urging Fijians to get vaccinated so we can continue to keep our nation COVID free.