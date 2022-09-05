Labasa murder accused denied bail

The Labasa Magistrates Court has denied bail for 44 year-old Semi Vucui accused of the murder of a man in Labasa last week.

Vucui appeared in court today charged with one count of murder.

Its alleged Vucui had assaulted the man causing serious injuries which resulted in his death.

Early last Thursday, Police found the man heavily intoxicated outside a Labasa nightclub and escorted him to his home.

He died later that day at the Labasa Hospital after developing breathing difficulties.

Prosecution opposed bail in court this afternoon and requested the case to be referred to the High Court due to the nature of the offence.

Vucui has been remanded in custody.

The case will be called in the Labasa High Court on September 19th.