Labasa mill to start operations next week

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has confirmed the Labasa mill will begin operations next week.

FSC Chief Executive Graham Clark says maintenance of the mills was an issue, but has been resolved.

Clark says they will start the season as planned.

“Challenges of the supply chain and logistics have been managed by the FSC engineering teams. The factory maintenance is on track, Labasa is just about finished and then Rarawai and Lautoka will follow on the 23rd and 24th and all the maintenance is going well.”

Clark says the FSC is exposed to both the global and local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and they have made some hard decisions.

The Corporation is buying essential items only, has implemented tighter control and reduced maintenance spending, and scaled back services and contracted activities.