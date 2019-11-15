Labasa Mill performing well, Lautoka down again

66,085 tonnes of cane has so far been crushed in the first three weeks of this year’s crushing season.

Sugar produced in this process is estimated at 4,462 tonnes to date.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the Labasa Mill has been mechanical efficient with only 2.5 hours of factory stops recorded to date.

Article continues after advertisement

The FSC says Labasa Mill has crushed 51,613 tonnes of cane, although the cane supply has been disrupted by rain.

Meanwhile, the Rarawai Mill has been crushing for five days and had crushed 14,472 tonnes of cane.

FSC has also stated that factory stoppages were experienced last Friday and Saturday as the mill settled down.

Commercial sugar production at the Rarawai Mill will start from week two and some 500 tonnes of sugar is currently in process.

Repairs and emergency re-furbishing of the Lautoka boiler fan are currently underway and is progressing according to plan.

The FSC says this should be completed in the coming week after which pre-crush trials will be planned and resumed.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal is expected to determine the revised commencement date for the 2020 season at Lautoka Mill.