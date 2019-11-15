Labasa Market too congested: Kumar

The Labasa Market is too congested and there is no room for expansion says Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar.

Speaking in Labasa earlier this week, Kumar says there are so many vendors that they are spilling onto the streets and selling by road side.

Kumar says they continue to receive interests from the public for space at the market but there is none.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are getting a lot of application from people who want a space in the fish market, they want a space in the municipal market. You’ve seen the congestion, people are spilling out on the street now and they are selling on the streets. Consumers don’t have a parking spot because there is no place to park.”

Kumar says in order to expand the market a much bigger space will be needed.

The Labasa Town Council has acquired a 20-acre piece of land in Naiyaca Subdivision to build a new market.