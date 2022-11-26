Labasa market features Walesi

The Labasa Municipal Market is now fitted with nine Walesi sets and TV screens along free Wi-Fi Hotspot as a means of providing vendors with access to information and online services.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum launched the initiative today and officially switched on all the TV monitors at the Labasa market.

Nine Walesi set-top boxes with TV are connected throughout the market – including the fish section, the vegetable sections, and the spices section.

Article continues after advertisement

“All of this is done to ensure that you not only have access to information and entertainment but also empowers you because access to information is very powering.”

The initiative comes under the government’s program for the digital switchover of which $14.6m was allocated.

Nine TV channels and free internet connectivity for at least an hour a day are accessible to all vendors and customers.

So far the Nadi, Namaka, Suva, and Labasa markets have been connected.

More municipal markets and public spots will have free Wi-Fi hotspots and Walesi TV in the coming weeks.